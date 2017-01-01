Spanish-Style Shrimp with Yellow Rice

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook 2 to 3 minutes until soft. Add rice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and turmeric. Add 21/2 cups cold water; cover and reduce heat to low. Cook 4 minutes and remove from heat. Stir in peas and let stand, covered, until ready to serve.

Step 3

Warm a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place 1 shrimp in center of pan. When the shrimp begins to sizzle, add remaining shrimp and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side until opaque. Add sherry, if desired, during the last minute of cooking, and toss to coat. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with parsley. Fluff rice and serve immediately.