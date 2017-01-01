- Calories per serving 430
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 170mg
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Rs per serving 3.8g
Spanish-Style Shrimp with Yellow Rice
Top yellow rice and peas with seasoned sauteed shrimp for a healthy, Spanish-inspired main dish.
Many Spanish dishes call for super-pricey saffron. To save money, weï¿½ve substituted turmeric, a spice that lends a similar flavor and color for a fraction of the cost.
How to Make It
Combine garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Add shrimp, and toss to coat. Set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook 2 to 3 minutes until soft. Add rice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and turmeric. Add 21/2 cups cold water; cover and reduce heat to low. Cook 4 minutes and remove from heat. Stir in peas and let stand, covered, until ready to serve.
Warm a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place 1 shrimp in center of pan. When the shrimp begins to sizzle, add remaining shrimp and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side until opaque. Add sherry, if desired, during the last minute of cooking, and toss to coat. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with parsley. Fluff rice and serve immediately.
The CarbLovers Diet