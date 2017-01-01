Pan-Seared Scallops with Southwestern Rice Salad

Photo: Jim Bathie
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

For an extra metabolism boost, feel free to add a kick of hot sauce, cayenne, jalapenos, or chilies to this dish.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 lime
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can corn, drained
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 pound dry scallops (about 16)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Sodium per serving 790mg
  • Rs per serving 3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Squeeze juice from half the lime into a large bowl; add 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt; stir well with a whisk. Add beans, corn, tomatoes, scallions, and cilantro; toss gently to combine. Stir in cooked rice, and toss until thoroughly combined. Cover loosely and keep warm while preparing scallops.

Step 2

Combine remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Pat scallops dry with a paper towel, and toss in the oil mixture until thoroughly coated. Squeeze 2 teaspoons juice from remaining lime half and set aside.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place 1 scallop in center of pan. When scallop sizzles, arrange remaining scallops in pan, flat sides down (make sure they arenï¿½t touching or they will steam, not sear properly). Cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side until lightly browned and opaque in the center. Drizzle scallops with lime juice, and toss gently to coat. Divide salad into 4 servings and top with 4 scallops each. Serve immediately.

