- Calories per serving 220
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 308mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Madonna's Favorite Burrito
Want to be as fit as Madonna? Now you can make her favorite good-for-you dishes, like this macrobiotic burrito—one of the tasty recipes from cookbook Mayumi’s Kitchen, by Madonna’s personal chef Mayumi Nishimura.
How to Make It
Place lentils in a pan over medium-low heat with just enough water to cover bottom, and warm slowly, stirring constantly; set aside. Heat sesame oil over medium heat in a separate pan. Sauté carrot, green beans, and sea salt for 2-3 minutes. (Add 1-2 tablespoons water, if needed.) Set aside. Warm up tortillas in a toaster oven. Spread tofu mayonnaise on tortillas. Fill with salad greens, carrot-green bean mixture, sauerkraut, sliced avocado, and lentils. Roll into burrito form.
Mayumi's Kitchen