Madonna's Favorite Burrito

Yield
Makes 2 servings
Mayumi Nishimura
March 2016

Want to be as fit as Madonna? Now you can make her favorite good-for-you dishes, like this macrobiotic burrito—one of the tasty recipes from cookbook Mayumi’s Kitchen, by Madonna’s personal chef Mayumi Nishimura.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cooked green lentils
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup carrot, cut into matchsticks
  • 8 cooked green beans
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 2 tortillas
  • 1/4 cup tofu mayonnaise (such as Vegenaise)
  • 1 cup mixed salad greens, loosely packed
  • 1/4 cup naturally fermented store-bought sauerkraut
  • 1/2 avocado, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 220
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 308mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Place lentils in a pan over medium-low heat with just enough water to cover bottom, and warm slowly, stirring constantly; set aside. Heat sesame oil over medium heat in a separate pan. Sauté carrot, green beans, and sea salt for 2-3 minutes. (Add 1-2 tablespoons water, if needed.) Set aside. Warm up tortillas in a toaster oven. Spread tofu mayonnaise on tortillas. Fill with salad greens, carrot-green bean mixture, sauerkraut, sliced avocado, and lentils. Roll into burrito form.

Mayumi's Kitchen

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up