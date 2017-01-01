Pan-Seared Scallops with Spinach-Mushroom Saute

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Robin Miller
March 2016
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds sea scallops, rinsed and patted dry
  • 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups sliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon each dried oregano and dried thyme
  • 2 (5-ounce) packages baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup dry vermouth

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 531mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season sea scallops with salt and pepper; add to pan. Sear for 1 minute per side or until golden brown. Remove scallops; set aside. Using same pan over medium heat, carefully add 2 teaspoons olive oil and minced garlic; cook for 1 minute. Add sliced shiitake mushrooms, and cook for 1-2 minutes or until mushrooms soften and release their juices. Add oregano and thyme, and cook 1 minute more or until fragrant. Add spinach and vermouth, and cook for 30 seconds or until spinach just begins to wilt; return scallops to pan, and cook 3 minutes more. Serve.

