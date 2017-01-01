- Calories per serving 430
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 665mg
- Calcium per serving 224mg
Green Summer Risotto
Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; add sliced scallions, diced celery, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook until tender. Add rice, and stir for 2 minutes or until opaque. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add vermouth, and cook for 2 minutes or until absorbed. Add 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently. Stir in spinach, chopped, and fresh peas; cook. Over next 10 minutes, gradually add 2 more cups broth until rice is creamy and tender. Stir in mint, lemon zest, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese; add sliced prosciutto. Serve.