Green Summer Risotto

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Jody Adams
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced scallions
  • 1 diced celery stalk
  • 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 1 cup Arborio rice
  • 1/2 cup dry vermouth
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach
  • 2 cups fresh peas
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped mint
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 ounces sliced prosciutto

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 430
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 665mg
  • Calcium per serving 224mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; add sliced scallions, diced celery, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook until tender. Add rice, and stir for 2 minutes or until opaque. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add vermouth, and cook for 2 minutes or until absorbed. Add 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently. Stir in spinach, chopped, and fresh peas; cook. Over next 10 minutes, gradually add 2 more cups broth until rice is creamy and tender. Stir in mint, lemon zest, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese; add sliced prosciutto. Serve.

