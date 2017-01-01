- Calories per serving 155
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 534mg
- Calcium per serving 105mg
Strawberry-and-Arugula Salad with Crispy Prosciutto
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 10 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large serving bowl. Add berries and red onion; let stand 15 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, lightly coat a seasoned cast-iron skillet or nonstick pan with cooking spray, and heat over moderately high heat. Add prosciutto in one layer, and cook, turning, about 5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate to cool; crumble and reserve.
Step 3
Place the baby arugula in a large serving bowl with the cheese; add the strawberries, red onion, and balsamic dressing, and toss gently until just coated. Divide the salad among 4 serving plates, and top evenly with the cooked prosciutto.