Strawberry-and-Arugula Salad with Crispy Prosciutto

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad and 1 tablespoon dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 1/3 cup sliced red onion
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 4 thin slices prosciutto (about 2 ounces)
  • 6 cups baby arugula (about 5 ounces)
  • 2 ounces goat cheese or feta, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 534mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large serving bowl. Add berries and red onion; let stand 15 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, lightly coat a seasoned cast-iron skillet or nonstick pan with cooking spray, and heat over moderately high heat. Add prosciutto in one layer, and cook, turning, about 5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate to cool; crumble and reserve.

Step 3

Place the baby arugula in a large serving bowl with the cheese; add the strawberries, red onion, and balsamic dressing, and toss gently until just coated. Divide the salad among 4 serving plates, and top evenly with the cooked prosciutto.

