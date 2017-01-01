- Calories per serving 167
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 435mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Lobster Panzanella
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep: 15 minutes; Stand: 20 minutes; Total Time: 35 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together first 4 ingredients (through black pepper) in a large serving bowl. Toss in the lobster and the next 4 ingredients (through basil). Stir to combine, and let stand 15 minutes.
Step 2
Arrange the toasts on serving plates, and top evenly with lobster salad. Let stand 5 minutes for juices to soak into the bread. Garnish with additional basil leaves.