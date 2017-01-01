- Calories per serving 248
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 357mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos
Quentin Bacon
Toss roasted shredded chicken breasts with south-of-the-border flavors like adobo sauce, lime, and cilantro for these easy chicken-and-broccoli slaw tacos.
How to Make It
Step 1
Toss chicken with 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Toss slaw mix with rice vinegar, radish, and remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro. Divide chicken and slaw evenly among taco shells. Serve with salsa.