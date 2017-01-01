- Calories per serving 286
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 650mg
- Calcium per serving 121mg
Roast Beef Club
Quentin Bacon
Tomato chutney and watercress make the Roast Beef Club worthy of its title.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place 4 bread circles on a work surface, and top each with 1 slice of roast beef; spoon 1/2 tablespoon tomato chutney on top. Add 1 sprig watercress; top with 1 basil leaf, 1 teaspoon blue cheese, and a bread round.
Step 2
Repeat the layer one more time, and top with remaining 4 bread rounds. Serve each club with a pickle spear.