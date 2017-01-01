Heirloom Gazpacho

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups soup and 3 shrimp)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Chilled soup is just the ticket when fresh tomatoes are in season. Serve with cheese toast or a green salad for a satisfying lunch.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow and orange bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 pound cooked peeled and deveined large shrimp, coarsely chopped (about 12 shrimp)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 209mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Pulse first 6 ingredients (through water) in a food processor until finely chopped but not smooth. Stir in salt, black pepper, and bell pepper. Ladle into 4 bowls; top with basil and shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up