- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 209mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Heirloom Gazpacho
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Chilled soup is just the ticket when fresh tomatoes are in season. Serve with cheese toast or a green salad for a satisfying lunch.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Pulse first 6 ingredients (through water) in a food processor until finely chopped but not smooth. Stir in salt, black pepper, and bell pepper. Ladle into 4 bowls; top with basil and shrimp.