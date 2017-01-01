- Calories per serving 137
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 100mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Coconut-Ginger Sorbet-Wiches
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 20 minutes; Freeze: 10 minutes.
Step 1
Place toasted coconut on a plate. Arrange 4 cookies top sides down on a work surface, and, using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop, top each cookie with 1 scoop sorbet. Top sorbet with remaining cookies, and press down gently until sorbet covers cookie. Roll sides with toasted coconut, pressing gently to adhere.
Step 2
Place cookies on a baking sheet, and freeze about 10 minutes or until firm; serve.