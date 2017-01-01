- Calories per serving 314
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 137mg
- Calcium per serving 91mg
Cherry-Chocolate Sundae with Spiced-Almond Praline
Quentin Bacon
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Add almonds, and stir gently until well-combined. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and spread nuts in a single layer. Bake in middle of oven, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Remove parchment from pan, and let almonds cool on paper. Nuts will crisp as they cool.
Step 2
Break nut mixture into pieces. Portion ice cream into each of 4 tall glasses with an ice cream scoop, and top evenly with cherries, toffee, and nut mixture. Top with a drizzle of melted chocolate. Serve immediately.