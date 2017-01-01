Cherry-Chocolate Sundae with Spiced-Almond Praline

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sundae)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 pint vanilla light ice cream
  • 1 cup frozen pitted cherries
  • 1/4 cup English toffee pieces
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 137mg
  • Calcium per serving 91mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Stir together first 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Add almonds, and stir gently until well-combined. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and spread nuts in a single layer. Bake in middle of oven, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Remove parchment from pan, and let almonds cool on paper. Nuts will crisp as they cool.

Step 2

Break nut mixture into pieces. Portion ice cream into each of 4 tall glasses with an ice cream scoop, and top evenly with cherries, toffee, and nut mixture. Top with a drizzle of melted chocolate. Serve immediately.

