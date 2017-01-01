- Calories per serving 163
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Chocolate Bonbon Bombes
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep: 15 minutes; Freeze: 25 minutes.
You will need 1 1/2- to 2-ounce molds for this recipe. We used Wilton's Brownie Pop Silicone Mold ($9.99; Wilton.com).
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Fill molds with ice cream using a 3/4-ounce (scant tablespoon) ice cream scoop until half-full; top each with 1/2 tablespoon chopped peanuts. Fill with another scoop of ice cream, and smooth top. Freeze for at least 20 minutes or until firm.
Step 2
Unmold bombes, and place on chilled serving plates. Drizzle tops with melted chocolate, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts for garnish. Freeze for 5 minutes more; serve.