Semifreddo with Honeyed Fresh Berries

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Freeze: about 4 hours.

If you can't find Meyer lemons, regular lemons work just as well.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 3 cups vanilla light ice cream, softened
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Meyer lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup fresh Meyer lemon juice
  • 1 (8-ounce) container frozen light whipped cream topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup coarse amaretti cookie crumbs (about 24 cookies)
  • 2 cups fresh mixed berries
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 49mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line an 8 1/2- x 4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving plenty of extra wrap on the ends. Set aside.

Step 2

Stir together first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Gently fold in whipped cream topping until well-combined.

Step 3

Spread the mixture into a prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cookie crumbs; fold over plastic wrap to cover. Freeze mixture at least 4 hours or until firm.

Step 4

Toss berries with honey about 15 minutes before serving; let stand.

Step 5

Lift semifreddo from pan with plastic wrap, and transfer crumb side down to a cutting board. Use a serrated knife (dipped in hot water and wiped dry) to cut loaf into slices. Serve topped with the mixed berries.

