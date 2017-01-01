Semifreddo with Honeyed Fresh Berries

How to Make It

Step 1 Line an 8 1/2- x 4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving plenty of extra wrap on the ends. Set aside.

Step 2 Stir together first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Gently fold in whipped cream topping until well-combined.

Step 3 Spread the mixture into a prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cookie crumbs; fold over plastic wrap to cover. Freeze mixture at least 4 hours or until firm.

Step 4 Toss berries with honey about 15 minutes before serving; let stand.