Fish Tacos with Sesame Ginger Slaw

Jim Bathie
Yield
4 servings (12 tacos)
Health.com
March 2016

Corn tortillas add a hearty dose of RS to this traditional Tex-Mex dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds tilapia fillets
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 3 cups shredded coleslaw mix
  • 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 85mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Spray fish with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add fish to pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Step 2

Combine yogurt and next 5 ingredients (through honey) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine dressing and coleslaw mix, tossing to coat.

Step 3

Place 2 ounces fish in each tortilla. Top with coleslaw.

The CarbLovers Diet

