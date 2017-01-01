- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 85g
- Sodium per serving 510mg
- Resistant starch per serving 4.8g
Caribbean Mahimahi with Banana Chutney
Nearly every metabolism-booster on this plan is included in this recipe, plus three Resistant Starch stars: brown rice, bananas, and beans.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425Ã¯¿½.
Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Add rice and coconut; simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Turn off heat; stir in beans, and set aside.
While rice cooks, combine salt, allspice, thyme, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; set aside.
Arrange fish in an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Drizzle oil over fish, and rub to ensure pieces are evenly coated. Sprinkle half of seasoning mixture over fish; turn fish over and coat with remaining seasoning.
Add 1/2 cup water to pan and bake at 425Ã¯¿½ for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.
While fish bakes, combine chutney, banana, scallions, and cilantro in a small bowl. Serve rice and bean mixture topped with fish and chutney.