Caribbean Mahimahi with Banana Chutney

Photo: Jim Bathie
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Nearly every metabolism-booster on this plan is included in this recipe, plus three Resistant Starch stars: brown rice, bananas, and beans.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups uncooked quick-cooking brown rice
  • 1/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 1 cup canned red beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound skinless mahimahi fillets, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons mango chutney
  • 2 bananas, peeled and chopped
  • 1 scallion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 85g
  • Sodium per serving 510mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 4.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425Ã¯¿½.

Step 2

Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Add rice and coconut; simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Turn off heat; stir in beans, and set aside.

Step 3

While rice cooks, combine salt, allspice, thyme, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 4

Arrange fish in an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Drizzle oil over fish, and rub to ensure pieces are evenly coated. Sprinkle half of seasoning mixture over fish; turn fish over and coat with remaining seasoning.

Step 5

Add 1/2 cup water to pan and bake at 425Ã¯¿½ for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.

Step 6

While fish bakes, combine chutney, banana, scallions, and cilantro in a small bowl. Serve rice and bean mixture topped with fish and chutney.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up