Bistro-Style Sirloin with New Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil, and cook 15 minutes until potatoes can be pierced with a fork. Drain and cool potatoes. Slice potatoes in half.

Step 2 While potatoes cook, divide steak into 4 equal portions and season with ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks to pan, and cook 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak reads at least 145ï¿½. Transfer steaks to a plate and keep warm.

Step 3 Reduce heat to medium-low; add 2 teaspoons oil and shallots. Arrange potatoes, cut sides down, in pan, and cook 5 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown.

Step 4 Season with remaining ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer potatoes to a bowl and keep warm.