- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Sodium per serving 620mg
- Resistant starch per serving 4.1g
Barley Risotto Primavera
Swapping barley for the usual Arborio rice used in risotto boosts fiber and Resistant Starch. Save prep time by batch-cooking the barley at the beginning of the week.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrot and onion, and cook 4 to 5 minutes until onion begins to brown. Add garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute until fragrant.
Reduce heat to medium; stir in barley and white wine (if using) or ï¿½ cup broth. Cook 1 minute until liquid is absorbed. Add zucchini, bell peppers, and ï¿½ cup broth; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Add remaining ï¿½ cup broth; cook until vegetables are tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed. Season with ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Stir in peas; remove from heat. Let risotto rest 1 to 2 minutes until peas are thawed but still bright green. Stir in Parmesan cheese just before serving.
The CarbLovers Diet