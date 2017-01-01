Barley Risotto Primavera

Jim Bathie
Yield
4 (1 3/4 cups) servings
Health.com
March 2016

Swapping barley for the usual Arborio rice used in risotto boosts fiber and Resistant Starch. Save prep time by batch-cooking the barley at the beginning of the week.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2/3 cup)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 cups cooked quick-cooking barley
  • 1/2 cup white wine (optional)
  • 1 small zucchini, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups low sodium vegetable broth, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen peas
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Sodium per serving 620mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 4.1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrot and onion, and cook 4 to 5 minutes until onion begins to brown. Add garlic and thyme; cook 1 minute until fragrant.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium; stir in barley and white wine (if using) or ï¿½ cup broth. Cook 1 minute until liquid is absorbed. Add zucchini, bell peppers, and ï¿½ cup broth; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed. Add remaining ï¿½ cup broth; cook until vegetables are tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed. Season with ï¿½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3

Stir in peas; remove from heat. Let risotto rest 1 to 2 minutes until peas are thawed but still bright green. Stir in Parmesan cheese just before serving.

