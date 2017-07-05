- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 230mg
- Resistant starch per serving 3.8g
Tuscan Barley Salad
Make sure to batch-cook barley earlier in the week to speed the prep time for this high-fiber, high-Resistant Starch dish. The orange zest adds a wonderful bright flavor to the salad, which tastes even better if made a day ahead of time.
How to Make It
Toast walnuts in a nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer walnuts to a plate, and set aside.
Use a microplane grater or vegetable peeler ok to remove the zest from the orange (only the colorful skin, not the bitter white part underneath). If using a vegetable peeler, chop the zest finely; place zest in a large bowl. Carefully peel the orange with a knife, removing all of the white pith and outer membrane. Hold the fruit over the bowl and cut between the inner membranes to release the orange segments; let them drop into the bowl, along with the juices. Use clean hands to tear larger segments into smaller pieces.
Add olive oil and salt; toss until combined. Add barley, fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, and reserved walnuts. Toss until thoroughly combined.
The CarbLovers Diet