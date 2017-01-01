- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Sodium per serving 430mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.6g
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Hand Rolls
Thereï¿½s no raw seafood in this roll, so even those who avoid sushi for that reason can enjoy this. To save time, use the brown rice that you batch-cooked earlier in the week, or use a precooked variety.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread avocado on nori sheets.
Step 2
Top avocado with brown rice, salmon, tomato, onion, and capers; roll up nori sheets.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook