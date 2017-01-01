Roast Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Aï¿½oli

Jim Bathie
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

The rye bread in this sandwich packs a good amount of Resistant Starch, and the veggies contribute plenty of fiber to keep you feeling satisfied all afternoon long.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 slices rye bread
  • 2 ounces sliced roast beef
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 cup sliced cucumbers
  • 1 tablespoon light Italian dressing

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 1210mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 1.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mayonnaise and horseradish in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 2

Spread mayonnaise mixture on bread slices. Top 1 bread slice with roast beef, spinach, and remaining bread slice.

Step 3

Serve with cucumber slices drizzled with dressing.

