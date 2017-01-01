Pesto Turkey Club

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Pesto packs two metabolism boosters–olive oil and pine nuts. Add that to the pumpernickel bread (Resistant Starch), apple (fiber), and turkey (protein), and youï¿½ve got an ultra-slimming club sandwich.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons prepared pesto
  • 2 slices pumpernickel bread
  • 1 ounce sliced turkey
  • 1 slice turkey bacon, cooked
  • 2 romaine lettuce leaves
  • 4 slices tomato
  • 1 apple

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 930mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread pesto on bread. Top 1 bread slice with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and remaining bread slice.

Step 2

Serve with apple.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up