- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 63g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 930mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.6g
Pesto Turkey Club
Photo: Jim Bathie
Pesto packs two metabolism boosters–olive oil and pine nuts. Add that to the pumpernickel bread (Resistant Starch), apple (fiber), and turkey (protein), and youï¿½ve got an ultra-slimming club sandwich.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread pesto on bread. Top 1 bread slice with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and remaining bread slice.
Step 2
Serve with apple.
The CarbLovers Diet