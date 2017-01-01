Moroccan Chicken Pita

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

This quick and easy lunch option can be made even easier if you use rotisserie chicken or precooked chicken strips.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons plain Greek low-fat yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 ounces grilled or baked chicken, chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dates
  • 1 whole-grain pita, halved
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Sodium per serving 750mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 1g

How to Make It

Combine first 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Combine chicken, carrot, and dates in a bowl. Add dressing; toss gently to coat. Fill pita halves with chicken mixture and spinach.

