- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Resistant starch per serving 4.1g
Middle Eastern Rice Salad
Photo: Jim Bathie
Transform a bowl of brown rice into a Middle Eastern salad with the addition of chickpeas, mint, cumin and dates. The flavors really jazz up this healthy side dish.
The dates in this recipe provide plenty of appetite-suppressing fiber, while the brown rice and chickpeas pack more than 4 grams of RS per serving.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, about 5 minutes or until onion begins to brown. Remove from heat, and stir in chickpeas, cumin, and salt. Season to taste with freshly ground black pepper.
Step 2
Combine rice, onion-chickpea mixture, dates, mint, and parsley in a large bowl. Toss well until thoroughly combined. Serve warm or at room temperature.
The CarbLovers Diet