Middle Eastern Rice Salad

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Transform a bowl of brown rice into a Middle Eastern salad with the addition of chickpeas, mint, cumin and dates. The flavors really jazz up this healthy side dish.

The dates in this recipe provide plenty of appetite-suppressing fiber, while the brown rice and chickpeas pack more than 4 grams of RS per serving.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 Vidalia or other sweet onion, thinly sliced (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1/2 cup chopped pitted dates
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 4.1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, about 5 minutes or until onion begins to brown. Remove from heat, and stir in chickpeas, cumin, and salt. Season to taste with freshly ground black pepper.

Step 2

Combine rice, onion-chickpea mixture, dates, mint, and parsley in a large bowl. Toss well until thoroughly combined. Serve warm or at room temperature.

The CarbLovers Diet

