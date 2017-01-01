- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Sodium per serving 200mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.4g
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Jim Bathie
Peas are an easy way to bump up the Resistant Starch in any dish. Just keep a bag of frozen peas in the freezer so you can easily add them to this and other grain salads.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package instructions, omitting salt and fat.
Step 2
While pasta cooks, combine zest and juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add artichoke hearts, cheese, bell pepper, and parsley; toss to combine.
Step 3
Place peas in a colander; when pasta is cooked, drain pasta over peas. Shake well to drain, but do not run under cold water. Add pasta and peas to artichoke mixture, and toss well until thoroughly combined. Serve warm or at room temperature.
The CarbLovers Diet