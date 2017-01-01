- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2g
Indian Chicken Salad with Peanuts
Jim Bathie
Dress up your go-to chicken salad recipe by serving a perfectly spiced, Indian-inspired chicken salad instead.
If you are short on time, use rotisserie chicken or precooked chicken strips and/or bottled light sesame ginger dressing for this recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potato in a microwave-safe dish. Spray potato with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons water; cover and microwave on HIGH 5 minutes or until tender.
Step 2
Combine lime juice, oil, honey, and ginger in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 3
Combine potato, lettuce, chicken, peanuts, mint, and cilantro in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss gently to coat.
The CarbLovers Diet