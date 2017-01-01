Indian Chicken Salad with Peanuts

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Dress up your go-to chicken salad recipe by serving a perfectly spiced, Indian-inspired chicken salad instead.

If you are short on time, use rotisserie chicken or precooked chicken strips and/or bottled light sesame ginger dressing for this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cubed potatoes (1/2-inch cubes)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 2 ounces grilled or baked skinless chicken, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potato in a microwave-safe dish. Spray potato with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons water; cover and microwave on HIGH 5 minutes or until tender.

Step 2

Combine lime juice, oil, honey, and ginger in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 3

Combine potato, lettuce, chicken, peanuts, mint, and cilantro in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss gently to coat.

The CarbLovers Diet

