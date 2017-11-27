Greek Lentil Soup with Toasted Pita

There’s nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of soup when temperatures outside start to cool off. That’s why we love this Greek-inspired lentil soup that’s packed with good-for-you veggies and legumes. Even better, the hearty dish only take 20 minutes to make from start to finish, so it’s a perfect choice for wintry weeknights. In this video, we’ll show you how to make the super-simple soup at home.

Let’s talk about lentils. The versatile legume is a great source of resistant starch and is also high in fiber, which aids digestion and also helps keep you full for longer. And just one cup of cooked lentils can deliver an impressive 17 grams of protein, making them an awesome choice for vegetarians and vegans.

For this soup, we add vitamin-packed veggies like carrots, onions, and garlic to lentils and water to create a base that’s full of wholesome goodness. Spices like dried oregano help to add an extra hint of flavor to the bowl too. And the whole dish is only 370 calories per serving.

To complete the meal, we love pairing the soup with a few slices of toasted pita. Adding this small portion of whole grains to your plate will help keep you energized.

So, how is it done? Simply add the veggies and oil together and cook them in a Dutch oven for about five minutes. Doing so will give the vegetables a rich, caramelized flavor.

Next, add the water and lentils. Simmer the ingredients, keeping them partially covered, for about 15 minutes. Once cooked, use a hand blender to puree the soup until it’s semi-smooth and thick. Drizzle your bowl with lemon juice for a refreshing Mediterranean finish. Enjoy!