Curried Egg Salad Sandwich

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 sandwich
Health.com
March 2016

The curry adds a health-promoting antioxidant jolt to this traditional comfort dish. To save prep time, batch-cook a dozen eggs at the beginning of each week, so you always have two handy.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 slices rye bread, toasted
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 orange

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 425mg
  • Sodium per serving 870mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 1.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine eggs, yogurt, bell pepper, curry powder, salt, and pepper, in a small bowl; stir well.

Step 2

Place spinach on rye bread, top with egg salad, and serve the orange on the side.

The CarbLovers Diet

