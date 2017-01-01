Toast with Walnut & Pear Breakfast Spread

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Cottage cheese packs CLAs, walnuts add some omega-3s, and the pear contributes fiber, making this easy dish a great way to kick-start your metabolism in the morning.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 pear, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 2 slices sourdough bread, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Rs per serving 1.2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Place cottage cheese in a blender or food processor; process until smooth.

Step 2

Stir in pear and walnuts.

Step 3

Spread cottage cheese mixture on toast.

The CarbLovers Diet

