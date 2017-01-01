- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 390mg
- Rs per serving 1.2g
Toast with Walnut & Pear Breakfast Spread
Jim Bathie
Cottage cheese packs CLAs, walnuts add some omega-3s, and the pear contributes fiber, making this easy dish a great way to kick-start your metabolism in the morning.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place cottage cheese in a blender or food processor; process until smooth.
Step 2
Stir in pear and walnuts.
Step 3
Spread cottage cheese mixture on toast.
The CarbLovers Diet