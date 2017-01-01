- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 240mg
- Sodium per serving 620mg
- Rs per serving 1.8g
Sharp Cheddar & Egg on Rye
Jim Bathie
This quick and easy breakfast sandwich only has four ingredients and will keep you satisfied all morning long.
The protein and fiber in this easy dish will keep you satisfied all morning. If you don’t like Cheddar, substitute any hard cheese.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add egg; cook until set, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Top toast with cheese; place egg over cheese. Serve with apple slices on the side.
