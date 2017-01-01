- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 433mg
- Sodium per serving 600mg
- Resistant starch per serving 1.5g
Polenta Fritters with Asparagus & Eggs
Photo: Jim Bathie
Naturally high in Resistant Starch, polenta is also rich in fiber and contains a decent amount of protein, too.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add polenta and asparagus; cook 8 minutes, turning once.
Step 2
Push polenta and asparagus to side of pan. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add eggs, and fry until yolk is set, about 3 minutes.
Step 3
Serve eggs on warm polenta with asparagus on the side. Top with cheese and black pepper.
The CarbLovers Diet