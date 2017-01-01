Oatmeal with Prune & Banana Compote

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This quick and easy oatmeal recipe is cooked in the microwave and makes a hearty breakfast dish with the addition of a prune and banana Mixture.

A rich source of vitamin C and phenols–a type of antioxidant thought to protect brain cells from damage–plums (which you may know as prunes) add a nice flavor to this traditional morning dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3 dried prunes, chopped
  • 1 banana, diced
  • 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 83g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 5.2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine milk and oats in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 2

Combine plum, banana, and ginger; sprinkle over oatmeal.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up