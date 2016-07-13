Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
2 servings (2 pieces French toast and 4 tablespoons syrup)
Health.com
March 2016

Save this dish for a weekend morning when you are not in a rush. You may use fresh or thawed frozen unsweetened berries.

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 thick slices sourdough bread
  • 2 tablespoons shredded coconut
  • cooking spray
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 215mg
  • Sodium per serving 470mg
  • Rs per serving 1.2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Combine eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl.

Step 3

Lightly dip bread slices in egg mixture; pat shredded coconut onto both sides of bread.

Step 4

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add bread slices, and cook 4 minutes on each side until golden.

Step 5

Combine raspberries and maple syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Serve over French toast.

