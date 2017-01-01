- Calories per serving 348
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Sodium per serving 271mg
- Rs per serving 1.2g
Cherry-Ginger Scones
These scones are made with whole wheat pastry flour and rolled oats and flavored with sweetened dried cherries and crystallized ginger.
Bet you never thought you’d be eating scones while you were on a diet. High in fiber, protein, and Resistant Starch, these scones will keep you satisfied in every way.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a food processor. Process 10 seconds or until oats are finely chopped. Add margarine; process until mixture resembles coarse meal.
Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl; stir in cherries and ginger.
Combine buttermilk and egg whites in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to dry mixture; stir just until a sticky dough forms.
Transfer dough to parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and pat into a 9-inch circle (about 1 inch thick). Sprinkle with all-purpose flour, if necessary, to keep dough from sticking to hands.
Divide dough by hand or with a knife into 8 equal wedges. Separate wedges slightly, and bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until browned and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
The CarbLovers Diet