Broccoli & Feta Omelet with Toast

If you ask us, omelets are an appropriate choice for any meal. The super-simple (and versatile!) dish welcomes a wide range of healthy additions. Caramelized onions? Sure. Slow-roasted tomatoes? Why not. Omelets are basically a blank canvas, so you can add any ingredients you want to bulk up the nutrition and meet your flavor preferences. In this video, we’ll show you how to cook one of our very favorite omelets, made with vitamin-packed broccoli and protein-rich feta cheese.

Whether you’re a fan or not, broccoli is one of the best foods for you. Don’t believe us? The supergreen contains an enzyme, called nicotinamide mononucleotide, that has been shown to slow aging processes in mice. What’s more, research also shows broccoli contains compounds that might help control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

While cheese isn’t exactly low in calories, a smart serving of the tasty ingredient (think: two tablespoons) is a perfect way to add an extra hit of vegetarian protein to your omelet, not to mention some melty goodness.

RELATED: 13 Creative Ways to Make Eggs for Dinner

Want to see how you can whip up your best omelet yet? Watch the video above. We’ll show you how to quickly cook broccoli so it softens before it’s added to your omelet. After that, all you need to do is combine the eggs, feta, and a flavor-packed spice like dried dill together in a bowl. Add the egg mixture to your pan and cook for three to four minutes before flipping. Cook the second side for about two minutes, then serve and enjoy it with whole grain toast.

The combination of protein and healthy fats from the eggs and cheese, vitamin-packed broccoli, and good-for-you carbs in the bread makes for a perfectly balanced meal, any time of day.