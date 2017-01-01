Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
2 servings of 3 (3-inch) pancakes and about 1/2 cup yogurt mixture
March 2016

If you cannot find Greek yogurt, you can substitute plain low-fat yogurt instead. You may use fresh or thawed frozen unsweetened berries.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 220mg
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Rs per serving 4.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine oats, cottage cheese, eggs, and vanilla in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Gently stir in blueberries.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Spoon about 2 tablespoons batter per pancake into pan. Cook 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 3 minutes until golden.

Step 3

Combine yogurt and maple syrup; serve over pancakes.

This delicious recipe is from Health's The CarbLovers Diet

Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt  

The CarbLovers Diet

