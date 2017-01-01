- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Rs per serving 8.2g
Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping
Jim Bathie
Uncooked oats offer four times as much Resistant Starch as cooked, which is why this recipe requires you only to lightly toast them.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine oats and maple syrup; add oat mixture to pan, and cook 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 2
Top yogurt with banana slices and toasted oats.
The CarbLovers Diet