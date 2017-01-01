Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serving size: 1 1/2 cups
Health.com
March 2016

Uncooked oats offer four times as much Resistant Starch as cooked, which is why this recipe requires you only to lightly toast them.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek low-fat yogurt
  • 1 banana, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 60mg
  • Rs per serving 8.2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine oats and maple syrup; add oat mixture to pan, and cook 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2

Top yogurt with banana slices and toasted oats.

