Apple & Almond Muesli

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

Make this dish the day before if you are short on time in the morning. Mix all ingredients, cover, and keep overnight in the fridge.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 apple, cored and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 2 teaspoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Rs per serving 4.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine oats and milk in a small bowl. Let stand 7 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in apple, almonds, and honey.

