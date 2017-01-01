Skillet Salmon & Parmesan Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat fish with cooking spray. Add fish to pan, and cook 6 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 2 While fish cooks, pierce potatoes with a fork; arrange in a circle on paper towels in a microwave oven. Microwave on HIGH 8 to 10 minutes, rearranging potatoes after 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3 Cut cooked potatoes in half, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheese.

Step 4 Combine greens, tomatoes, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.