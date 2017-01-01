- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Sodium per serving 800mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.1g
Skillet Salmon & Parmesan Potatoes
Salmon, like tuna, is packed with metabolism-boosting omega-3 fatty acids. This dish also features CLA in the cheese, and RS from the potatoes and the fiber in the greens.
How to Make It
Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat fish with cooking spray. Add fish to pan, and cook 6 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
While fish cooks, pierce potatoes with a fork; arrange in a circle on paper towels in a microwave oven. Microwave on HIGH 8 to 10 minutes, rearranging potatoes after 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.
Cut cooked potatoes in half, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheese.
Combine greens, tomatoes, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.
Cut lemon in half, and squeeze lemon juice over fish. Serve with potatoes and salad.