- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Sodium per serving 710mg
- Rs per serving 2.6g
Shrimp Stir-Fry
Quentin Bacon
This super-easy shrimp stir-fry comes together quickly and is a great way to use up leftover rice.
To save time, make the Resistant Starch-rich brown rice for this dish ahead of time, batch-cooking it for the week ahead. Alternatively, you can use a precooked pouch or frozen brown rice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add soy sauce, honey, ginger, and garlic; cook 1 minute.
Step 2
Add vegetables, shrimp, and rice; cook 8 minutes.
Step 3
Remove from heat. Top with almonds and scallions.