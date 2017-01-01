Chicken Pasta Primavera

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
2 servings
Health.com
July 2010

To save time, batch-cook pasta and use pre-cooked or rotisserie chicken for this easy, fiber-packed dish. Use a vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces dried whole-grain pasta
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into strips
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cups chopped tomato
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise cut into ribbons
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Sodium per serving 480mg
  • Rs per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

Step 2

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add onion, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and tomatoes to pan; cook 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4

Combine chicken mixture, pasta, and zucchini ribbons; toss gently. Top with Parmesan.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up