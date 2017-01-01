- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Sodium per serving 480mg
- Rs per serving 2g
Chicken Pasta Primavera
To save time, batch-cook pasta and use pre-cooked or rotisserie chicken for this easy, fiber-packed dish. Use a vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.
Step 2
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes.
Step 3
Add onion, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and tomatoes to pan; cook 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 4
Combine chicken mixture, pasta, and zucchini ribbons; toss gently. Top with Parmesan.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook