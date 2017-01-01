- Calories per serving 283
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 697mg
- Calcium per serving 134mg
Ground Sirloin Sliders
Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step 1
Remove some of the fluffy center from the buns so that they will sit well on top of burgers; set aside.
Step 2
Combine sirloin with Worcestershire and pepper, and form into 12 (2-inch) flat patties.
Step 3
Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan over moderate heat until hot but not smoking. Cook burgers over moderate heat, turning, and evenly top with cheese, about 2 minutes per side for medium or until cheese is melted. (Use a meat thermometer to check that burgers have reached 160°.) Transfer the burgers to a plate, and grill the buns, cut sides down, 1-2 minutes or until toasted.
Step 4
Sandwich burgers between buns with about 2 pickles per slider.