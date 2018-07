Sesame Seed-Crusted Salmon Burger With Yogurt Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine salmon, spinach, panko, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, ginger, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Form mixture into 4 (3 1/2-inch) patties. Place remaining sesame seeds onto a plate, and dip one side of patties into seeds to coat.

Step 2 Stir together yogurt, dill, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl.

Step 3 Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Cook burgers over medium heat, turning, 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and cooked through. Grill buns, cut sides down, for about 2 minutes or until golden.