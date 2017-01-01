- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 157mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Forest Fruit Gratin With Zabaglione (Gratin di Frutti di Bosco allo Zabaione)
The new book Recipes from an Italian Summer (Phaidon Press) has more than 400 delicious and doable recipes. It's nearly as inspiring as taking a trip to Italy! Get a taste with this simple berry dessert.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Distribute berries among 4 individual heatproof dishes. Preheat broiler. Beat egg yolks, superfine sugar, and Grand Marnier in a heatproof bowl with a whisk or handheld mixer on medium. Set bowl over a pan of simmering water, and cook, whisking constantly, 8–10 minutes or until thickened. (Do not let the mixture boil.) Remove bowl from heat, and stir in lemon zest; pour zabaglione over the fruit. Place dishes under broiler for 1 minute or until golden. Serve immediately.
Recipes from an Italian Summer (Phaidon Press)