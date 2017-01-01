Spiced Black Bean Hummus with Marinated Peaches

Put black beans, garlic clove, tahini, olive oil, chili sauce, and the juice of 1 large lemon in a food processor; pulse until smooth. (If the hummus is too thick, you can drizzle in some of the black bean liquid from the can.) Season with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Transfer hummus to a bowl, and let chill. Meanwhile, dice avocado, and place into a small mixing bowl. Season with sea salt, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, and chopped parsley. Dice peach, and add to avocado mixture; toss gently. To serve, place hummus into a serving dish, and top with marinated peaches and avocado. Serve with freshly baked pita chips.