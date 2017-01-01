Veggie Stack with Basil

Bring 1 cup water to a boil, and stir in couscous. Remove pan from heat, cover, and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Preheat a lightly oiled grill or grill pan over moderate heat until hot but not smoking. Cook eggplant, squash, zucchini, and onion, turning, 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and tender. Cook tomatoes 30 seconds per side or until grill marks appear. Make 4 stacks, beginning with a slice of eggplant, then 1 tablespoon mozzarella. Continue stacking vegetables, ending with 1 tablespoon mozzarella. Grill stacks (or bake at 350° for 5 minutes), covered, 2 minutes or until cheese melts.