Mâche with Summer Lemon Cucumbers and Lychee

How to Make It

Step 1 To make dressing, whisk together first 3 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

Step 2 Peel and chop lychees. Gently separate mushrooms from one another.

Step 3 For each serving, toss 1 cup mâche with some cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, lemon cucumber, and English cucumber with 1 tablespoon dressing in a bowl. Top with 1 teaspoon chopped lychees and a dash of sea salt. (Add more lychees if you'd like a stronger floral flavor.)