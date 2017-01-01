Mâche with Summer Lemon Cucumbers and Lychee

Sara Remington
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Andrew Swallow
March 2016

Summer is the perfect time to make a salad with ingredients that have unique flavors like lychees, fresh lemon cucumber, and enoki mushrooms.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pint fresh or 1 (16-ounce) can lychees, rinsed
  • 1 (3 1/2-ounce) package enoki mushrooms
  • 8 ounces mâche lettuce
  • 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 lemon cucumbers, sliced into half-moons*
  • 1 English cucumber

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 127mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make dressing, whisk together first 3 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Peel and chop lychees. Gently separate mushrooms from one another.

Step 3

For each serving, toss 1 cup mâche with some cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, lemon cucumber, and English cucumber with 1 tablespoon dressing in a bowl. Top with 1 teaspoon chopped lychees and a dash of sea salt. (Add more lychees if you'd like a stronger floral flavor.)

Step 4

*Note: If you can't find lemon cucumbers, use 8 red radishes.

Read More

