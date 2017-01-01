Grilled Asparagus and 6-Minute Egg

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 asparagus bundles and 1 egg)
Andrew Swallow
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. This recipe calls for an aioli, which uses a raw egg. If you're pregnant or have food-safety concerns, use a pasteurized egg. And cook the other 4 eggs about 4 minutes more (total of 10 minutes) or until they are completely hard-boiled.

Ingredients

  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon aged sherry vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped truffle or truffle oil
  • 16 asparagus spears
  • 4 ounces pancetta, sliced thin
  • 8 slices whole-wheat bread
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
  • 4 eggs, preferably organic

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 413
  • Fat per serving 33g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 17g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 292mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 743mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make aioli, place egg yolk in a bowl (do not use stainless steel). Slowly add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly until thickened. Add vinegar and truffle or truffle oil.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and prepare a bowl of ice water.

Step 3

Snap off tough ends of asparagus spears. Wrap a strip of pancetta around middle of a pair of spears. Grill wrapped asparagus bundles for 6 minutes or until pancetta is crispy.

Step 4

Using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, remove middle of each bread slice; discard edges. Brush both sides of each round with butter. Grill bread on each side; set aside.

Step 5

Cook eggs for 6 minutes in boiling water; place in ice bath to cool. Peel eggs and cut them in half, being very careful not to let yolks fall out.

Step 6

Place 2 bread rounds on each of 4 serving plates; top with some truffle aioli. Place 1 bunch asparagus on each bread round; top with an egg half.

