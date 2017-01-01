Grilled Asparagus and 6-Minute Egg

How to Make It

Step 1 To make aioli, place egg yolk in a bowl (do not use stainless steel). Slowly add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly until thickened. Add vinegar and truffle or truffle oil.

Step 2 Preheat grill to medium. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and prepare a bowl of ice water.

Step 3 Snap off tough ends of asparagus spears. Wrap a strip of pancetta around middle of a pair of spears. Grill wrapped asparagus bundles for 6 minutes or until pancetta is crispy.

Step 4 Using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, remove middle of each bread slice; discard edges. Brush both sides of each round with butter. Grill bread on each side; set aside.

Step 5 Cook eggs for 6 minutes in boiling water; place in ice bath to cool. Peel eggs and cut them in half, being very careful not to let yolks fall out.