Butter Lettuce and Fresh Herbs with Maytag Blue Cheese

Sara Remington
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Andrew Swallow
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pear vinegar or other fruit vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 heads butter lettuce
  • 1/4 cup Maytag blue cheese, crumbled
  • 4 shallots, finely diced
  • 1 bunch tarragon
  • 1 bunch chervil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 313
  • Fat per serving 30g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 20g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 294mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make the dressing, combine the first 3 ingredients (through mustard) in a blender. Slowly add the oil in a thin stream; blend. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Wash lettuce, and separate leaves. For each serving, toss 5 large leaves in 2 tablespoons dressing. Place leaves on plate, stacking them largest to smallest. Top with 1 tablespoon blue cheese, 1 tablespoon diced shallot, and 1 teaspoon each tarragon and chervil leaves.

