- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 30g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 20g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 294mg
- Calcium per serving 157mg
Butter Lettuce and Fresh Herbs with Maytag Blue Cheese
Sara Remington
Prep: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
To make the dressing, combine the first 3 ingredients (through mustard) in a blender. Slowly add the oil in a thin stream; blend. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.
Step 2
Wash lettuce, and separate leaves. For each serving, toss 5 large leaves in 2 tablespoons dressing. Place leaves on plate, stacking them largest to smallest. Top with 1 tablespoon blue cheese, 1 tablespoon diced shallot, and 1 teaspoon each tarragon and chervil leaves.