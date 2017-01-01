Black Bean Tacos

The black beans in this dish should be every dieter’s best friend. They provide plenty of Resistant Starch, along with appetite-suppressing fiber and protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 15- ounce can black beans
  • 6 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 6 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup grated carrot
  • 1/4 cup salsa

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 69g
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Sodium per serving 780mg
  • Rs per serving 4.7g

How to Make It

Step 1

Microwave beans on HIGH 2 minutes, or until heated through.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tortillas, one at a time; cook 1 minute on each side.

Step 3

Divide beans evenly among tortillas. Top with even amounts of cheese, lettuce, carrot, and salsa.

