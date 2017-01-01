- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 69g
- Fiber per serving 17g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Sodium per serving 780mg
- Rs per serving 4.7g
Black Bean Tacos
Photo: Quentin Bacon
The black beans in this dish should be every dieter’s best friend. They provide plenty of Resistant Starch, along with appetite-suppressing fiber and protein.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Microwave beans on HIGH 2 minutes, or until heated through.
Step 2
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tortillas, one at a time; cook 1 minute on each side.
Step 3
Divide beans evenly among tortillas. Top with even amounts of cheese, lettuce, carrot, and salsa.
